Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Malmo midfielder Anders Christiansen scored in both legs against HJK

Rangers will play Malmo in the Champions League third qualifying round after the Swedes defeated HJK Helsinki.

In Finland, the hosts levelled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate through Miro Tenho from an early corner but Anders Christiansen equalised soon after.

Malmo's Veljko Birmancevic and Riku Riski then traded goals in the latter stages of the second half.

Malmo will host Steven Gerrard's team on 3 or 4 August, with the return at Ibrox on 10 August.

Danish midfielder Christiansen and Antonio Colak had scored for Malmo in the first leg, either side of a Roope Riski goal for HJK.

Defending champions Malmo currently top the standings in the Allsvenskan, with nine wins and two draws from their 13 league outings.

Last season, they got through three rounds of qualifying in the Europa League but lost out to Spanish side Granada in the play-off.

Rangers, unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership last term, have reached the last 16 of the Europa League in the past two campaigns.

Malmo are actually the last team Rangers faced on Champions League duty, back in 2011, with Ally McCoist's side beaten 2-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round.