Noni Madueke's goal set PSV on course to win on the night

St Johnstone will play Galatasaray in the Europa League third qualifying round after the Turks fell to a 7-2 aggregate defeat by PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch, who led 5-1 from the first leg, won on the night thanks to goals by Noni Madueke and Marco van Ginkel.

St Johnstone will play in Istanbul first after getting a government exemption, with the return in Perth.

PSV will face Midtjylland in the Champions League third qualifying round after the Danes beat Celtic.