Champions League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
GalatasarayGalatasaray1PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven2

Europa League: St Johnstone to play Galatasaray after PSV Eindhoven win

Champions League

Galatasaray v PSV Eindhoven
Noni Madueke's goal set PSV on course to win on the night

St Johnstone will play Galatasaray in the Europa League third qualifying round after the Turks fell to a 7-2 aggregate defeat by PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch, who led 5-1 from the first leg, won on the night thanks to goals by Noni Madueke and Marco van Ginkel.

St Johnstone will play in Istanbul first after getting a government exemption, with the return in Perth.

PSV will face Midtjylland in the Champions League third qualifying round after the Danes beat Celtic.

Line-ups

Galatasaray

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Muslera
  • 2Yedlin
  • 27Luyindama
  • 45do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 19BayramSubstituted forBabacanat 76'minutes
  • 77Sekidika
  • 35KaraBooked at 89mins
  • 54KilincSubstituted forTasdemirat 67'minutes
  • 53YilmazSubstituted forBabelat 45'minutes
  • 7AkturkogluSubstituted forTuranat 67'minutes
  • 11Ahmed AbdallaSubstituted forDiagneat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ozturk
  • 8Babel
  • 9Falcao
  • 23Tasdemir
  • 30Babacan
  • 49Ozornwafor
  • 66Turan
  • 80Kol
  • 89Feghouli
  • 90Diagne
  • 98Balaban

PSV Eindhoven

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Drommel
  • 29Mwene
  • 5Ramalho
  • 28BoscagliBooked at 74mins
  • 31Max
  • 6Sangaré
  • 27GötzeSubstituted forTezeat 90+2'minutes
  • 8van GinkelSubstituted forPröpperat 69'minutes
  • 23MaduekeSubstituted forMauro Júniorat 69'minutes
  • 7ZahaviSubstituted forViergeverat 75'minutes
  • 11GakpoSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Teze
  • 4Viergever
  • 13Müller
  • 14Pröpper
  • 17Mauro Júnior
  • 19Tué Na Bangna
  • 24Obispo
  • 35Oppegard
  • 38Mvogo
  • 42Fofana
  • 53Vertessen
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Galatasaray 1, PSV Eindhoven 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Galatasaray 1, PSV Eindhoven 2.

  3. Post update

    Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Davy Pröpper (PSV Eindhoven).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Galatasaray. Marcão tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Jordan Teze replaces Mario Götze.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Bruma replaces Cody Gakpo.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arda Turan with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Philipp Max.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jesse Sekidika (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Arda Turan with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Emre Tasdemir (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mauro Júnior (PSV Eindhoven).

  13. Booking

    Aytac Kara (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Aytac Kara (Galatasaray).

  15. Post update

    Mario Götze (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Galatasaray. Mbaye Diagne tries a through ball, but Emre Tasdemir is caught offside.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Galatasaray 1, PSV Eindhoven 2. Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emre Tasdemir with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray).

  19. Post update

    Joël Drommel (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Galatasaray. Atalay Babacan replaces Omer Bayram.

Wednesday 28th July 2021

