Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rinsola Babajide signed a two-year deal with Liverpool last summer following the Reds' relegation from the Women's Super League

Women's Super League club Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Liverpool forward Rinsola Babajide on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old, a former England Under-20 international, joined the Championship club from Watford in 2018.

"I think she is a player with a lot to offer," Seagulls boss Hope Powell said. external-link

"She's also very ambitious. She wants to play for England and play at the highest level and we hope we can help her achieve her potential."

BBC Sport understands there is no option for Brighton to buy the Londoner as part of the loan agreement.

Babajide asked for a move away from Liverpool in the January transfer window, but the Merseyside outfit declined her request.

After being voted the club's player of the season in 2019-20 she trained with England last September, but she is still awaiting her international debut.

Brighton, who finished sixth in the WSL last season, begin the new campaign at home against West Ham United on Sunday, 5 September.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.