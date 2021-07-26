Last updated on .From the section Football

Great Britain's women's footballers have "a great opportunity" to win their group at Tokyo 2020, says boss Hege Riise.

Team GB go into Tuesday's final group game against Canada top of their table after two wins from two.

Hege's side are already guaranteed to be in a quarter-final on Friday and a draw against Canada will be enough to finish top of the group.

"We all desire to win the group. That's the main focus now," she said.

"We feel like we have a great opportunity now to win the group and to win the game tomorrow."

Finishing top of the group would see GB set up a quarter-final with the USA, Australia or New Zealand, while defeat against Canada would leave them second and produce a meeting with the Netherlands, Brazil, China or Zambia.

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby could be in line to make her first appearance of the Games, after missing out through injury so far.

And this will be GB's first game away from the Sapporo Dome, in the north of Japan, after making the 656-mile (1,055-km) trip south to the Kashima Stadium.

"Where we stayed in Sapporo, we couldn't do much. It was a good time for us to move now," said Riise.

"We are in a different hotel, a different environment and it helps us breathe a little bit."