Women's Olympic Football
CanadaCanada12:00GBGB
Venue: Kashima Stadium

Tokyo Olympics: Team GB women's footballers focused on winning group - Riise

Last updated on .From the section Football

Great Britain's women's footballers have "a great opportunity" to win their group at Tokyo 2020, says boss Hege Riise.

Team GB go into Tuesday's final group game against Canada top of their table after two wins from two.

Hege's side are already guaranteed to be in a quarter-final on Friday and a draw against Canada will be enough to finish top of the group.

"We all desire to win the group. That's the main focus now," she said.

"We feel like we have a great opportunity now to win the group and to win the game tomorrow."

Finishing top of the group would see GB set up a quarter-final with the USA, Australia or New Zealand, while defeat against Canada would leave them second and produce a meeting with the Netherlands, Brazil, China or Zambia.

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby could be in line to make her first appearance of the Games, after missing out through injury so far.

And this will be GB's first game away from the Sapporo Dome, in the north of Japan, after making the 656-mile (1,055-km) trip south to the Kashima Stadium.

"Where we stayed in Sapporo, we couldn't do much. It was a good time for us to move now," said Riise.

"We are in a different hotel, a different environment and it helps us breathe a little bit."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th July 2021

  • New ZealandNew Zealand09:00SwedenSweden
  • USAUSA09:00AustraliaAustralia
  • ChileChile12:00JapanJapan
  • BrazilBrazil12:30ZambiaZambia
  • NetherlandsNetherlands12:30ChinaChina

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1GB22003036
2Canada21103214
3Japan201112-11
4Chile200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands211013674
2Brazil21108354
3China201149-51
4Zambia2011714-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22007256
2USA21016423
3Australia210145-13
4New Zealand200228-60
View full Women's Olympic Football tables

