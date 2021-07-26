Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Conor Bradley has been involved in Liverpool's pre-season camp in Austria

Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

The 18-year-old joined the Premier League side from Dungannon Swifts in 2019 and has become a regular in the Academy set-up.

Bradley has been involved in Liverpool's pre-season camp in Austria and featured at right back in the Reds' friendly with Stuttgart.

He made his senior Northern Ireland debut against Malta in May.

Bradley spent most of last season with Barry Lewtas' Under-23s squad. He scored his first goal at Premier League 2 level against West Ham United in March, and also played in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's U18s team which made it all the way to the FA Youth Cup final.

A regular at underage level for his country, the teenager was captain of Northern Ireland's Under-16s when they won the Victory Shield in November 2018 after a 3-1 win over Wales.