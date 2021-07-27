Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ben Doherty played a key role in Coleraine's European run last season

Larne have signed midfielder Ben Doherty from Irish Premiership rivals Coleraine.

Doherty spent two-and-a-half years at the Showgrounds after making the switch from Glenavon in January 2019.

Winger Conor McKendry joins the Bannsiders from Larne in return on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Elsewhere in the Irish League, Glentoran have signed goalkeeper Aaron McCarey from Cliftonville with Jamie McDonagh going the other way.

McCarey joins Glentoran on a three-year contract from Cliftonville, who he joined in January following a spell with Dundalk in the League of Ireland.

He has represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level and was named in senior international squads as recently as 2018.

Former Derry City winger McDonagh, who played at youth level for Northern Ireland, moves to Solitude after spending one season with Glentoran.

Doherty makes full-time switch

Doherty, 24, joined Coleraine in January 2019 and made 86 appearances, scoring 37 goals - including memorable strikes in Europe against Motherwell, NK Maribor and FK Velez Mostar last season.

The former Derry City man also scored in every round of the Bannsiders' League Cup triumph in 2020 but was ruled out of the final through injury.

McKendry, 22, moves in the other direction after he joined Larne from Ipswich Town in September 2019.

Part-time Coleraine finished in second place in the Irish Premiership last season, two places ahead of professional outfit Larne, and Oran Kearney said the full-time nature of the Inver Park side played a key role in the deal.

"We can compete with every club on the pitch, but sadly full time football is not an option for us at the moment," he said.

"So when full-time clubs approach our players it becomes a dilemma especially if the player has aspirations to be full-time with the lifestyle that it presents.

"In my two years working with Ben, he has been a great lad, a top pro and a pleasure to manage. He will be fondly remembered for that winning penalty in Maribor and we wish him well for the future."

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch added: "Everyone in the league knows about Ben's qualities and I am absolutely delighted we could bring him to Larne.

"I have to thank the club for making this possible and we feel it is a major signing for us as we continue the process of building the squad at Inver Park."