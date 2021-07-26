Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar left Barcelona in 2017

Barcelona have reached an out-of-court agreement with their former player Neymar to end a legal dispute in "amicable fashion".

Brazil forward Neymar, 29, claimed Barca refused to pay him £37.2m in owed loyalty bonuses after his £200m move to Paris St-Germain in 2017.

Barca then started legal proceedings to get him to pay back the £8m he received when he signed a new deal in 2016.

Last June, a Spanish court ordered Neymar to pay Barca £6.1m.

But reports said he had appealed against the decision and launched a new case, which is now void.

The La Liga side said in a statement: external-link "FC Barcelona announce that it has ended out of court in amicable fashion the various labour and civil litigation cases that were open with the Brazilian player Neymar.

"As such, a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed to end the legal cases that were pending between the two parties."