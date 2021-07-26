Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Schofield (right) takes over from interim boss Andy Crosby who left the role in June

John Schofield has been appointed Northern Ireland Under-21s manager on a permanent basis following the departure of interim boss Andy Crosby.

Schofield joined the set-up in a part-time assistant capacity last summer, aiding Crosby since he took over from Ian Baraclough.

Ex-Lincoln City and Doncaster Rovers midfielder Schofield, now 56, returned to Lincoln as a player-coach in 2000 before first team coaching roles at Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Cambridge United, Notts County and Doncaster.

"I'm excited for the challenge ahead," he said.

"The opportunity to become manager of a national team doesn't come round very often so I am delighted to have been chosen by the Irish FA to lead this talented group of young men."

He joined the Northern Ireland U21 set-up last year after Baraclough stepped up to take over as manager of the senior team.

Crosby took over at the helm of the under-21s but departed in June to become assistant manager of League Two side Port Vale.

Schofield's first match in charge will be the side's 2023 Under-21 European Championship qualifying opener against Malta on 3 September.

Northern Ireland will also face Spain, Russia, Slovakia and Lithuania as they attempt to reach the finals in Romania and Georgia.