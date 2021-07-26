Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Molly Pike could not prevent Bristol City being relegated from the WSL last season

Leicester City have signed midfielder Molly Pike after she was released by fellow Women's Super League side Everton last month.

The 20-year-old, who has captained England Under-19s, spent the second half of last season on loan at Bristol City, making 11 appearances.

Former Chelsea youngster Pike played 21 times for Everton in 2019-20.

"It just looks like it [the club] is growing really quickly and I want to be a part of that," she said.

Pike is Leicester's fifth summer signing following their promotion from the Championship, with manager Jonathan Morgan also signing a new deal.

