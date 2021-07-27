Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (left) and Lewis Wing could make their Sheffield Wednesday debuts against Huddersfield in the EFL Cup on Sunday

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing on season-long loan deals.

Northern Ireland international Peacock-Farrell, 24, started his career with Leeds before joining the Clarets in August 2019.

Wing, 26, ended last season on loan at the Owls' South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham, scoring twice in 20 games.

Both players could feature against Huddersfield in the EFL Cup on Sunday.

