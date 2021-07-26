Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Jack Muldoon and George Thomson both played a role in helping Harrogate into the EFL

Striker Jack Muldoon and midfielder George Thomson have both signed new, undisclosed deals at Harrogate Town.

Muldoon, 32, has scored 44 goals in 129 games for the Sulphurites since joining from AFC Fylde in 2018, top-scoring in every season since arriving.

Thomson, 29, has racked up 122 appearances since arriving in 2017 and was last season's player of the year.

"The club has come a long, long way and we've made some unbelievable memories," Thomson said.

Meanwhile, Muldoon added: "When I first arrived we got into the National League Play-Offs, second season was promotion and then in the third, we stayed in League Two.

"I want to be at a club that wants to be going somewhere, not someone who's just happy to stay comfy."