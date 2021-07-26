Henry Lawrence: Wimbledon sign Chelsea full-back on loan
League One club AFC Wimbledon have signed Chelsea full-back Henry Lawrence on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old England youth international becomes Mark Robinson's seventh signing of the summer window.
Lawrence is yet to make a first-team outing for Chelsea but did make 16 appearances in the Premier League 2 last term.
"Henry is very versatile and has a lot of quality. He can play right and left back," said Robinson.
