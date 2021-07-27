Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Leif Davis was signed by Leeds from Morecambe in 2018

Bournemouth have signed defender Leif Davis on a season-long loan from Leeds with a view to a permanent move.

Davis, 21, can operate as a left-back or central defender and has made nine Premier League appearances for Leeds - eight of them as a substitute.

The loan deal includes an option for the Cherries to buy him.

"I'm delighted to be here and I want to try and help the club get back to the Premier League because that's where they belong," he said.

Davis is under contract at Leeds until 2023.

