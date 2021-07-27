Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Frida Maanum has been training with her new Arsenal team-mates

Arsenal have signed Norway midfielder Frida Maanum from Swedish side Linkopings FC.

The 22-year-old scored the winner against Wales in November to secure Norway's place at the 2022 European Championship.

"It's an honour to sign for a club like Arsenal," Maanum, who won the Swedish title with Linkopings, said.

"The history speaks for itself and I just can't wait to put on that shirt for the first time."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.