Hakeeb Adelakun scored three goals in 13 starts for Hull last season

Lincoln City have signed former Bristol City winger Hakeeb Adelakun on a "long-term contract".

The 25-year-old, who has played more than 200 senior games, was a free agent after leaving the Championship side at the end of the season.

Manager Michael Appleton told the club website: external-link "Hakeeb is a talented winger who has good experience at League One, and has also played at a higher level.

"He is pacey and creative, and a good addition to our attacking options."

Adelakun became Scunthorpe United's youngster ever player when he made his senior debut aged 16 years and 201 days, and has also had loan spells at Rotherham United and Hull City.

