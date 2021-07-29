Linfield eased into the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after a scoreless draw away to Borac Banja Luka.
The Bosnian side hit the post in the first half but never seriously looked like overturning their 4-0 first leg defeat in Belfast a week earlier.
Linfield, without manager David Healy and several players, produced a disciplined display to progress.
The Blues now face Fola Esch, of Luxembourg, in the next round.
Linfield's pre-match preparations were hampered by the unavailability of manager Healy and "a number of club personnel", the club said in a statement issued prior to kick-off.
Thankfully those off-field issues weren't as widely felt within the playing ranks, with Niall Quinn replacing Chris Shields in the only change from last week's starting XI.
Unsurprisingly, the Bosnian champions - whose manager Marko Maksimovic had resigned on the eve of the game - had most of the possession in the early stages but rarely threatened Chris Johns' goal.
Indeed, it took the home side just over half an hour to fashion a serious threat on Linfield's goal with skipper Stojan Vranjes' half-volley coming back off the post, although Johns may have got a vital fingertip to the effort.
Linfield, with Christy Manzinga operating effectively as a lone striker, were content to hit on the counter-attack and had penalty claims waved away when Matthew Clarke played a one-two with Cameron Palmer before going down in the area.
Johns pulls off several saves
The hard-working Manzinga had to come off with a hamstring strain early in the second period, with Hull City loanee Billy Chadwick coming on for his debut.
The expected Borac onslaught failed to materialise with a flashing shot by Dejan Meleg wide of Johns' goal, while the same player forced the Blues' keeper to dive to his right to push away a low shot as the game entered its final quarter.
Johns once again showed his agility to superbly turn behind a Jovo Lukic header and then also kept out a Dorde Cosic shot from the resultant corner to ensure a well-deserved clean sheet.
Linfield will now face Fola Esch, who defeated Shakhtyor Soligorsk of Belarus 3-1 on aggregate, with the first leg at Windsor Park next Thursday.
Line-ups
Borac Banja Luka
- 1Pavlovic
- 7Coric
- 18Subic
- 16VojnovicSubstituted forKulasinat 67'minutes
- 5JovanovicBooked at 81mins
- 45MoraitisSubstituted forLukicat 55'minutes
- 8Begic
- 99ZakaricSubstituted forCavicat 75'minutes
- 11CosicSubstituted forVusurovicat 76'minutes
- 23VranjesBooked at 73minsSubstituted forZivkovicat 75'minutes
- 24MelegBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 3Kujundzic
- 6Uzelac
- 14Dujakovic
- 19Lukic
- 21Cetkovic
- 22Cavic
- 25Lakic
- 27Kulasin
- 28Milojevic
- 31Eric
- 32Zivkovic
- 77Vusurovic
Linfield
- 1Johns
- 8Hume
- 20FallonBooked at 74minsSubstituted forPepperat 79'minutes
- 16ClarkeBooked at 88mins
- 4Newberry
- 31QuinnSubstituted forNasseriat 84'minutes
- 35Palmer
- 6Callacher
- 22MulgrewBooked at 73mins
- 7Millar
- 9ManzingaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forChadwickat 49'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Roscoe-Byrne
- 15Nasseri
- 25Pepper
- 30Chadwick
- 32Salam
- 34Clarke
- 51Walsh
- 52Williamson
- Referee:
- Zaven Hovhannisyan