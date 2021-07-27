Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Janine Van Wyk (right) celebrates last season's league title win with Glasgow City

South Africa captain Janine Van Wyk is returning to Scottish champions Glasgow City just one month after announcing her departure.

The 34-year-old defender joined City a year ago and helped them win their 14th successive league title in June.

South Africa's most-capped player then said she had to return to her homeland to assist JVW FC, the club she founded.

"Circumstances have changed for now and I'm happy that I was offered another contract," she said.

"I'm looking forward to wearing the jersey again."