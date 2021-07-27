Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

George Edmundson scored one goal in 10 Championship appearances for the Rams last season

Ipswich Town have signed Rangers centre-back George Edmundson for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who played 10 games on loan at Derby County last season, has joined on a four-year deal.

He came through the youth ranks at Oldham Athletic in 2015 and made 79 appearances before moving to Rangers in 2019.

"I like the sound of the project here and I can see the intent the club has," Edmundson told the club website. external-link

Boss Paul Cook added: "George is at a great age but he also already has good experience in the game.

"He's strong, a good talker, comfortable on the ball and he wants to play regular first-team football."

