Ryan Stirk played against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last season

Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Ryan Stirk on a season-long loan from Championship side Birmingham City.

Stirk, 20, played twice for Blues in the EFL last season and has represented Wales at various age groups.

Manager Nigel Clough said Stirk "shows a lot of potential" and will provide good competition in midfield.

"Injuries to George Lapslie, Harry Charsley and Jason Law have highlighted that we could be a little light in this area," Clough added.

