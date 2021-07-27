Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham will trial the use of the NHS Covid Pass for fans who want to attend friendlies against Arsenal next month.

Spectators must prove they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus or have had a negative test in the 48 hours before the match is played.

The trial comes after the government announced proof of full vaccination may be required to attend sports venues from the end of September.

Spurs will host both men's and women's games against Arsenal on 8 August.

Tottenham said in the statement that the trial "follows recent government announcements and the necessity for the club to begin preparations for the potential of full vaccination against Covid-19 being a condition of entry to large events from 1 October".

Supporters under the age of 18 are not part of the trial nor do they need to present a negative test.