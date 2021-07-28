The New Saints (5) v Kauno Zalgiris (0)

Last updated on .From the section Football

Danny Davies scored twice for New Saints in the first leg

Europa Conference League 2nd qualifying round, 2nd leg: The New Saints v Kauno Zalgiris Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Date: Thursday, 29 July Kick-off: 18:15 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

The New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick says there is still work to do in Thursday's Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Kauno Zalgiris, despite leading 5-0.

Saints secured the biggest European win by a Cymru Premier side in the first leg in Lithuania last week.

But Limbrick is wary of a response from Kaunas at Park Hall.

"We'll treat the game with respect, preparing as if it's any other game and we'll make sure we're on it," he said.

"We defended really well and were clinical with the chances we had [in the first leg]. It wasn't necessarily a 5-0 game but we were very ruthless.

"It's a great advantage of course, but we have still got the job to do on Thursday."

Australian Limbrick has only been at Saints since April, but is aware of the club's memorable Champions League tie against Macedonian side KF Shkendija in 2018-19.

"I think TNS went away from home and lost 5-0 but won 4-0 at home," he added.

"We always have that tie in our minds. It can happen the other way round.

"They were unlucky not to come back in that tie. Although it was an away performance first and then a home performance, you can't be too careful."

Saints will face either Belarusia's Dinamo Brest or Viktoria Plzen, from the Czech Republic, should they progress to the third qualifying round.