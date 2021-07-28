Connah's Quay Nomads (1) v Prishtina (4)

Last updated on .From the section Football

Tom Moore's first-leg goal gave Connah's Quay some hope for the return in Wales

Europa Conference League 2nd qualifying round, 2nd leg: Connah's Quay Nomads v Prishtina Venue: Park Avenue, Aberystwyth Date: Thursday, 29 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Connah's Quay Nomads will be boosted by the return of a number of key players for their Europa Conference League second qualifying round second leg against Prishtina.

Goalkeeper Oliver Byrne and midfielder Declan Poole could feature after missing the 4-1 first leg defeat in Kosovo.

Michael Wilde and Danny Harrison, who have not featured in this season's away leg, are also back in contention for the game at Aberystwyth's Park Avenue.

Defeat in Kosovo last week was Nomads' heaviest in European competition.

"The preparation going into it was far from ideal," Nomads boss Andy Morrison said.

"It made it very difficult but we gave it all we had and on another night things could have gone our way.

"I'm incredibly proud of the players for dealing with what we've had to deal with."

The winners face Norway's Bodo/Glimt or Iceland's Valur Reykjavik in the third qualifying round, with the Norwegian champions leading 3-0 after the first leg.