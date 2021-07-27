Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Alex Perry was a first-team regular for Wigan in 2020-21

Scunthorpe United have signed midfielder Alex Perry on a two-year deal, following his release by Wigan Athletic at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old joined the Latics from Bolton in the summer of 2018, having made two first-team appearances for the Trotters before his exit.

He went on to play 25 games for Wigan, all of which came last season.

"Alex's a midfield player who can create chances, passing his way through midfield," boss Neil Cox said.

"He always wants the ball at his feet. He wanted to come to this football club, although he knows it won't be easy getting into the team as we have a good squad coming together now."

