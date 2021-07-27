Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Abbie McManus spent time on loan with Tottenham last season

Women's Super League newcomers Leicester City have signed England defender Abbie McManus following her departure from Manchester United.

McManus, 28, has 17 international caps and won the WSL title, two FA Cups and three League Cups with Manchester City, her first professional club.

She said she was impressed by the set-up at Leicester, who won the Championship title last season.

"Walking in, you can tell that the facilities are unreal," she added.

"It's exciting to be a part of something that is just for the women, so it's incredible."

McManus, who made more than 100 appearances during two spells at Manchester City, joined rivals United in 2019 and last season spent time on loan with Tottenham.