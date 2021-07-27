Carsley to replace Boothroyd as England Under-21 coach

Last updated on .From the section Football

Carsley will lead England Under-21s alongside assistant Ashley Cole

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Lee Carsley has been appointed as England Under-21s head coach.

Carsley replaces Aidy Boothroyd, who stood down in April after the team finished bottom of their group at the European Championship.

It was the fifth time in six tournaments the under-21s had exited a competition at the group stage.

Carsley, who played for Everton and Derby County, will be assisted by ex-England player Ashley Cole.

"We have a great opportunity to help the senior side by developing the best young talent in this country, while combining that with the aim of being successful at U21 level," he said.

"We want to win matches. I don't think you can have one without the other. These lads want to compete at the highest level and test themselves against the best.

"We have to acknowledge the work being done by the academies and I know how important it will be to have good relationships with the clubs.

"I will have a great team around me. Ashley is a brilliant addition to the staff and we will also have Tim Dittmer as goalkeeping coach, with all of his experience of the game."

Chelsea legend Cole, who won 107 caps for his country, will take on the role part-time, alongside his commitments at the Blues academy.

"I'm really happy to get this opportunity to support Lee and work with the best youngsters in the country," added Cole, 40.

"I loved playing for the national team and to now get the chance to work as an England coach is a special feeling. St George's Park is an amazing place and I can't wait to get started.

"I want to do my best to help young players develop and also learn from some brilliant people at the same time."