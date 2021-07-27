Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Oliver Finney joined Crewe at the age of nine and has made a total of 77 first-team appearances

Midfielder Oliver Finney has extended his contract at Crewe Alexandra by a year to keep him at the League One club until the summer of 2024.

The 23-year-old became a first-team regular last term, scoring eight goals in 31 games by early February.

A broken leg sustained against Shrewsbury Town cut his season short.

But Finney did return to make one final appearance as a substitute in the last game of the campaign against the Shrews in May.