Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Mirren
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic have been offered a guaranteed transfer fee of £18.5m for striker Odsonne Edouard by Brighton that could break through the £20m mark with performance-related bonuses. (Daily Record)
Celtic are in the race to sign Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic and face competition from Fiorentina and Spartak Moscow for the Croatia international. (Sky Sports via HITC)
Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic expects a "physical" contest with Rangers after the Swedish title winners beat HJK Helsinki to set up a Champions League third round qualifying tie against Steven Gerrard's side. (Daily Record)
Hearts have made an offer for Everton midfielder Beni Baningime with the 22-year-old in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)
Hibernian sporting director Graeme Mathie is unhappy with the "patronising" bids from English Premier League clubs for talented teenage full-back Josh Doig. (Vavel via The Herald)
Boss Stephen Glass has urged his players to take inspiration from the Gothenburg greats as Aberdeen return to the Swedish city - where they won the 1983 Cup Winners' Cup - on Europa League business against Hacken on Thursday. (Press & Journal)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says Premiership clubs need to "stand up" to the Scottish government and get more supporters back into stadiums. (Sun)
French third division club Le Mans have made an offer to take Hearts midfielder Loic Damour on loan for the season. (Edinburgh Evening News)