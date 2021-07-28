Timmy Abraham played against Newport County for Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy last November

Fulham forward Timmy Abraham says he is "raring to go" after signing a season-long loan deal with League Two Newport County.

The 20-year-old is the younger brother of Chelsea and England forward Tammy.

He spent the last campaign on loan at League One side Plymouth Argyle and Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship.

"I just want to show the fans what I'm capable of doing on the pitch," he said.

"I like the ambition of the club and how they always want to push forward, and the style of play suits me as well so that's something I can hopefully take advantage of and score some goals."

Manager Michael Flynn added: "Timmy is still a young player with a bright future ahead of him, so I'm pleased that we've been able to get him on board for the new season.

"He's already had some experience playing in League One and enjoyed a few loan spells away from Fulham, so hopefully he can play a part in helping us get to the next level."