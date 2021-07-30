Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

There were only 10 points in it at the end, but Amy Irons beat last season's pundits in the Sportscene Predictions - can she do it again this term?

For each round of fixtures, The Nine presenter and a pundit will forecast the six results, with a correct outcome earning 10 points and an exact scoreline worth 40.

The first weekend of Scottish Premiership fixtures is spread over Saturday and Sunday and taking up the challenge this week is Sportscene regular Michael Stewart, who recorded scores of 50 and 30 last season.

Amy Michael Rangers v Livingston 2-0 3-0 Dundee v St Mirren 1-1 1-1 Ross County v St Johnstone 1-2 0-1 Hearts v Celtic 2-3 1-2 Aberdeen v Dundee United (Sun) 1-0 3-1 Motherwell v Hibernian (Sun) 0-0 0-2

Rangers v Livingston (Sat, 13:30 BST)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Michael's prediction: 3-0

Dundee v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Michael's prediction: 1-1

Ross County v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Michael's prediction: 0-1

Hearts v Celtic (Sun, 20:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-2

Michael's prediction: 1-2

Aberdeen v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Michael's prediction: 3-1

Motherwell v Hibernian (Sun, 16:30)

Amy's prediction: 0-0

Michael's prediction: 0-2