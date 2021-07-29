Lauren Hemp started Great Britain's first two group games at the Olympic Games as they booked their place in the quarter-finals

Lauren Hemp's football career is skyrocketing but the little girl who used to pester her dad for a kickabout in the park is still there.

The Manchester City forward is preparing for Great Britain's quarter-final against Australia at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday, less than two years after making her England debut at the age of 19.

She plays with a fearlessness and drive which excites fans but off the pitch, Hemp is described by those who know her best as quiet, unassuming and funny.

"She makes me laugh with her little one-liners," says best friend and City team-mate Esme Morgan.

"We just giggle constantly at each other. She's not the sharpest but she is sharp with her banter! She comes back with something that rips you to shreds."

Hemp won her first FA Cup with City at Wembley in 2020 and was named PFA Young Player of the Year for a second time later that year.

She has impressed at every stage of her career - breaking through Bristol City's centre of excellence, bagging a move to City and stealing the show for England as a teenager.

But it's no surprise to her parents, Julie and Kevin, who saw her competitive edge at a young age.

"I remember we used to have a small garden and I'd launch this tennis ball at her. She would pluck it out the air as if it was an apple off a tree," said Kevin.

"I went along to a Norfolk county cross-country final once. There were all these young athletes with smart running shirts on and I couldn't believe it when Lauren came down the finishing straight with a football shirt on, multi-coloured socks and these grotty trainers... She came first."

Mum Julie added: "She's always been competitive. The 'Hemp Olympics' she had with her sister in the back garden is a good example. She had to keep doing events until she won them!

"It's part of her make-up. Whether it's doing a colouring competition or the Hemp Olympics, she always wanted to be the best."

Best friends Lauren Hemp (left) and Esme Morgan (right) play together at Manchester City

Hemp has played on some of the biggest stages in football during her young career but despite the nerves, has always delivered.

Flat-mate Morgan says Hemp loves to relax at home which helps her manage the pressure.

"We sit next to each other in the dressing room so sometimes she turns to me and goes 'I'm nervous!' but in general, she is just so level.

"You wouldn't know if she'd just won the lottery or received the worst news in the world. She is so steady and before matches she is quietly confident.

"I don't think she realises how talented she is. She just plays how she always has done. She is so humble in spite of everyone telling her how good she is."

Hemp left home at the age of 16 to play full-time for Bristol City - a decision which dad Kevin said was the "biggest sacrifice of my life".

"When we left her we were heart-broken. We cried all the way home. She was in tears herself but she is so strong mentally. Nothing would stop her."

Lauren Hemp joined Manchester City from Bristol City in 2018 after impressing at a young age

She keeps in touch with her family regularly, Facetiming them when at home with Morgan, as well as joking with them on social media.

And her parents' pride at seeing their daughter compete in the Olympics is clear.

"She never ceases to amaze me with what she achieves," says mum Julie. "She is just a stunning person. We're overwhelmed that she is our daughter.

"To be able to call her an Olympian is really amazing. We're so proud of her."

Kevin adds: "I know she's my daughter, but I have just never met anyone like her."

Those closest to her use several words to describe Hemp - kind, determined, competitive, funny, generous and loving.

"She'll probably say to me 'no, you're the happy one, not me' because she always says she's the grumpy one of the house! But I don't think that's necessarily true…" jokes Morgan.

But what is clear to see is while Hemp's career continues to go on the up, she remains the humble little girl who just wants to play football in the park with her dad.