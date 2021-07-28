Last updated on .From the section England

England beat Northern Ireland in a friendly at St George's Park earlier this year

England will play Northern Ireland in a Women's World Cup qualifier at Wembley in October, their first competitive fixture at the national stadium since its 2007 reopening.

The Lionesses played Germany in two friendly matches at Wembley in November 2014 and November 2019.

Tickets will go on general sale from midday on 5 August.

The 2019 Germany friendly - a 2-1 defeat - set a record crowd for a home women's international of 77,768.

The overall record for a women's game on English soil is the 80,023 who saw the United States beat Japan in the London 2012 Olympic final.

Northern Ireland travelled to St George's Park in February to take on England in an international friendly, which the hosts won 6-0.

The two home nations could meet in next summer's European Championship - Northern Ireland's first women's major tournament.

The Football Association's director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell, said: "We hope the chance to play in front of so many fans will be something truly special.

"We want Wembley to feel like home for our England team and we want the players to be able to thrive when they run out to play."

England's World Cup qualifying begins at home on Friday, 17 September against North Macedonia, while Northern Ireland play Luxembourg on the same date.