Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Deanne Rose's Canada face Brazil in the quarter-finals of the women's Tokyo Olympics tournament on Friday

Women's Super League club Reading have signed Canada international Deanne Rose following her departure from American side Florida Gators.

The 22-year-old midfielder has agreed a two-year deal with the Royals.

Rose made her senior Canada debut in December 2015 is currently representing her country at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Deanne is a player with so much raw ability and will bring something completely different to my team," boss Kelly Chambers told the club website. external-link

"At the age of 22, she already has over 50 caps for Canada, which is very impressive and it shows you the ability of the player we've secured."

Rose spent four years with the Gators, representing the University of Florida, and scored 19 goals in 51 appearances.

Reading start the new WSL season away to Manchester United on Sunday, 5 September.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.