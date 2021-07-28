Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Larne shock Aarhus in European qualifier

Irish Premiership sides Linfield and Larne hope to seal their places in the third round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers in their respective second-leg games on Thursday.

Linfield hold a healthy 4-0 advantage over Borac Banja Luka after a commanding performance at Windsor Park.

Larne could secure a major upset with the Invermen 2-1 up from their first-leg win over Danish side AGF Aarhus.

Advancing to the next round would be a significant step in the club's journey.

This time three years ago the Inver Reds were preparing for another season in the NIFL Championship.

But having clinched promotion back to the top flight at the end of the 2017-18 season, they have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in local football thanks to a County Antrim Shield triumph and last season's run to the Irish Cup final, which they lost to Linfield.

Having overcome Bala Town in the opening round of the qualifiers, Larne boss Tiernan Lynch admitted to being a "little bit disappointed" despite his side's victory over the Danish Superliga outfit at Inver Park.

David McDaid and Dean Jarvis netted Larne's goals in the first leg but, having missed a number of presentable chances to extend their lead, they came away somewhat deflated after Alexander Ammitzboll's late goal gave Aarhus hope ahead of the return game.

Larne have, however, added attacking firepower to their ranks since the first-leg win over Aarhus with the capture of Ben Doherty from Coleraine in a deal that saw Conor McKendry join the Bannsiders.

Getting over the line in Jutland would prolong Larne's maiden voyage in Europe and edge them closer to a competition which could see them pitted against the likes of Roma and Tottenham Hotspur.

In an even stronger position are Linfield, who have given themselves an excellent chance of progression after a dominant 4-0 win over Bosnian champions Borac Banja Luka in Belfast.

Linfield shook off their Champions League disappointment to put four past Borac Banja Luka at Windsor Park

Michael Newberry, Christy Manzinga, Jamie Mulgrew and Jimmy Callacher all scored to seal a memorable win for the Irish Premiership champions in what must have come as the perfect tonic for David Healy's side following their Champions League exit at the hands of Lithuania's Zalgiris Vilnius.

While the Bosnians are expected to produce a more polished performance on their home patch, the Blues are firm favourites to make the third qualifying round with the winners facing Belarus' Shakhtyor Soligorsk or Fola Esch of Luxembourg.

League of Ireland Premier Division sides Dundalk and Bohemians are also in second-round qualifying action on Thursday evening.

The Lilywhites drew 2-2 with FCI Levadia in their first leg in Tallinn while the Dubliners secured a 1-0 over F91 Dudelange in Luxembourg.

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers are already in the third round having received a bye from the Champions League first round.