Aurora Galli: Everton sign former Juventus midfielder on two-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aurora Galli
Aurora Galli won the Italian title four times during her spell with Juventus

Everton have signed former Juventus midfielder Aurora Galli on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old Italy international will become the first Italian to play in the Women's Super League.

"This is an important move for me. It's the first time I have moved away from my country," she told the club website.external-link

"For the team, I want to get us back into the Champions League as it's important that this club plays in Europe."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport