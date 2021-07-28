Zaine Francis-Angol: Hartlepool United defender signs new deal
Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool
Hartlepool defender Zaine Francis-Angol has signed a new contract.
The 28-year-old joined Pools on a short-term deal from Boreham Wood in April and was part of the team that beat Torquay on penalties in the National League promotion final.
Hartlepool have not disclosed the length of contract he has signed.
"I am delighted to sign a new deal ahead of the new season. I have quickly learned how great this club is," he told the club website.