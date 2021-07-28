Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Zaine Francis-Angol has also had spells with Motherwell, Kidderminster and Fylde

Hartlepool defender Zaine Francis-Angol has signed a new contract.

The 28-year-old joined Pools on a short-term deal from Boreham Wood in April and was part of the team that beat Torquay on penalties in the National League promotion final.

Hartlepool have not disclosed the length of contract he has signed.