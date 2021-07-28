Ryan Leak: Burton Albion sign defender on two-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Ryan Leak
Ryan Leak started his career with Wolves

Burton Albion have signed defender Ryan Leak on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old Burton-born player spent the past two seasons in Spain with Burgos, helping them win promotion to the second tier in 2020-21.

He could make his debut for the Brewers in their League One season opener at Shrewsbury on Saturday, 7 August.

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website:external-link "It's always good to have a local lad in your team and we're sure the fans will love him for that."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC