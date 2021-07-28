Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Norwich confirmed Angus Gunn and Jacob Sorensen as two players to have tested positive for coronavirus

Norwich City's pre-season match against Championship side Coventry City has been cancelled because of a number of Covid-19 cases in the Canaries' squad.

The news comes after keeper Angus Gunn and midfielder Jacob Sorensen tested positive for the virus last week.

Norwich make their Premier League return against Liverpool on 14 August.

The club said the decision to cancel Wednesday's friendly was "a precautionary measure" following "a small number" of positive test results.

"The club's players and staff will continue to follow Premier League protocols and government guidelines, operating and training in their respective first-team bubble," said a Canaries statement.

Norwich won the Championship last season to secure promotion back to England's top flight at the first attempt.

Daniel Farke's side have already played three pre-season games and are due to face Sheffield United on Saturday, before also meeting Gillingham and Newcastle United.