Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

George Nurse was loaned out to Newport in 2019-20 before joining Walsall for the first half of the 2020-21 season

Shrewsbury Town have made their seventh summer signing by bringing in full-back George Nurse, 22, from Championship side Bristol City on a two-year deal.

"We've been looking for someone who can be flexible and George gives us that," said Town boss Steve Cotterill.

"He can play wing-back, left-sided centre-back in a three or at full-back.

"I know we want a right-sided player and we are still in for that. You never know what can happen in this game. You don't want to get caught short."

The former Newport County defender spent last season on loan in League Two with Town's West Midlands rivals Walsall.

Nurse follows the signings of defenders Luke Leahy from Bristol Rovers and Matthew Pennington from Everton, Exeter City striker Ryan Bowman and Blackburn winger Elliott Bennett, Coventry City keeper Marko Marosi and the re-signing of ex-Wolves and Birmingham City midfielder David Davis.

Shrewsbury are scheduled to start the new League One season with a home game against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Burton Albion on 7 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.