Portsmouth and Hampshire Constabulary have been working closely following the allegations

Portsmouth have released three academy players following an investigation into the alleged use of racially abusive language in a social media chat group.

All three players have the right to appeal against the League One club's disciplinary process.

Pompey began an inquiry after images allegedly showed some players posting offensive images and words in a private Under-18 team chat group.

It followed England's defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final on 11 July.

"Portsmouth Football Club are fully committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination," a statement said.

"We're part of a diverse community and dedicated to promoting an environment of equality and inclusion at all times - both inside the club and in our wider society.

"We also continue to respectfully appeal for everyone's consideration in their use of social media posts directed towards any of the club's employees and any other external parties."

The allegations emerged on 14 July just a few days after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka suffered racist abuse after missing penalties in England's shootout loss at Wembley.

Portsmouth began their own disciplinary process last Thursday while Hampshire Constabulary have previously stated the allegations are "being treated as a hate-related incident".