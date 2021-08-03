Celtic are bidding to reach the Europa League group stage after losing to Midtjylland in the Champions League qualifiers

Europa League qualifying: Jablonec v Celtic Venue: Stadion Strelnice Date: Thursday, 5 August Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland, listen to Sportsound and follow live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he is driving the club's recruitment as they continue to "push hard" to bolster their squad.

Joe Hart and James McCarthy became Celtic's fourth and fifth first-team additions this summer on Tuesday.

With no sporting director or head of recruitment, Postecoglou says he is helping to reshape the team.

"Our scouting department's working hard on a daily basis to gather as much information as possible," he said.

"I'm doing a lot of it myself as well which I kind of prefer because, from my perspective, if I can bring in the type of players I know will suit me, then that's going to help hasten the process of changing the way we play and go about things."

Postecoglou's side are in Europa League third-round qualifying action on Thursday night against Czech side FK Jablonec after dropping out of the Champions League qualifiers.

The Australian says he hopes more additions will arrive next week, and that the task of restructuring the football department and bringing in his own coaches will become a priority once the summer window closes.

"My sole focus at the moment is on getting the right squad together," Postecoglou added. "That doesn't mean [a sporting director] is not important, it is. It's a priority but it's probably a priority post window.

"The most important thing right now - and that's what the supporters would want me and the rest of the club working on - is getting the right squad together for us to challenge this year."

Team news

Goalkeeper Hart is with the squad and available for a debut against Jablonec in the first leg. Midfielder McCarthy, meanwhile, is back in Glasgow training and unlikely to be available until after the weekend game against Dundee.

Striker Leigh Griffiths won't make the tie but is expected to return to training by the end of next week, while the rest of the squad from Saturday's defeat by Hearts is fit and available.

What do we know about Jablonec?

Jablonec finished third in the Czech Fortuna Liga, but trailed winners Slavia Prague by 17 points and second-place Sparta Prague - who beat Celtic 4-1 twice in last season's Europa League group stage - by five points.

Montenegrin winger Vladimir Jovovic is the club's only experienced international, but Czech left-back Jaroslav Zeleny has joined after a good last campaign with Slavia and earned his only cap against Scotland in the Nations League.

Striker Martin Dolezal netted 14 goals last term and the 34-year-old will provide a threat, but top scorer Ivan Schranz departed for Slavia last month. Jablonec lost 3-0 to Mlada Boleslav on Saturday in their second league game having won their opener.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Every time you play away in Europe there are always unique circumstances you need to overcome and I am sure that will be the case for us. But we will try to maintain our focus on ourselves at the moment.

"Our football has been okay, it hasn't been brilliant, but it has been okay. We have had chances to win all the games so there is a real focus to keep improving but more importantly turning them into results."