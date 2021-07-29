Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have made a move to sign Senegal striker M'baye Niang from Rennes but are likely to face competition for the 26-year-old who signed from AC Milan in 2012 after loan spells with Montpellier, Genoa, Watford and Torino. (Football Mercato) external-link

Rangers are poised to sign 19-year-old Irishman Charlie McCann, who is yet to make his senior debut for Manchester United since he arrived from Coventry City three years ago, with the Scottish champions paying a fee for the midfielder who still has 12 months of his current deal to run. (Daily Record) external-link

Leeds United have been told they must pay £5m to sign 19-year-old left-back Josh Doig from Hibernian this summer. (Leeds Live) external-link

Sunderland are ready to make a move for 29-year-old Scotland right-back Stephen O'Donnell from Motherwell. (Football League World) external-link

Ross County are closing in on a deal to sign 20-year-old centre-half Harry Clarke, who impressed during a spell with Oldham Athletic last season, on loan from Arsenal. (Daily Record) external-link

Ipswich Town are not pursuing a move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones despite suggestions in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times. (The 72) external-link

Dundee United are not in the running to sign Everton midfielder Beni Baningime, the 22-year-old who has also been strongly linked with Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts. (The Courier) external-link

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has revealed that the Edinburgh club are hopeful of adding one new signing to the squad ahead of their Scottish Premiership opener with Celtic on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful of adding at least two new faces to his squad ahead of next week's Europa League qualifier against Galatasaray. (The Herald) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson likes an "unknown" signing who comes from left field to be a success in the Premiership, but the Scottish market will always be St Johnstone's priority. (The Courier) external-link

The SPFL has struck a major, four-year deal with CBS Sports to show live Scottish football in the United States. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link