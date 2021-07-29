Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ryan Broom scored 10 goals in 73 league outings during a two-year spell at Cheltenham before his switch to Peterborough

League One club Plymouth Argyle have signed Peterborough United midfielder Ryan Broom on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old joined Posh from Cheltenham Town last summer, and scored one goal in 18 outings before moving to Burton Albion on loan in February.

He made 11 appearances for the Brewers in the second half of the campaign, scoring twice.

Welshman Broom becomes Argyle manager Ryan Lowe's eighth signing of the summer transfer widow.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.