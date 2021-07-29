Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Cameron Dawson kept three clean sheets in eight Championship outings last season for Sheffield Wednesday, who finished bottom of the table

League Two club Exeter City have signed Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old has made 76 appearances for the Owls, but only featured nine times in all competitions last season as the club dropped in to League One.

"We were looking for a bit of experience," Grecians boss Matt Taylor told the club website. external-link

"We're going to give him the opportunity to play as many games as possible and also influence the team."

