Sam Graham: Rochdale sign Sheffield United defender on free transfer
Last updated on .From the section Rochdale
Rochdale have signed Sheffield United defender Sam Graham on a free transfer.
The 20-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the League Two side after previously spending time on loan at Halifax, Oldham, Central Coast Mariners and Notts County.
"I've been waiting for a couple of weeks for it to go through and now that it's finally done, I can just go and kick on," he told the club website.
"I need to go and play and prove myself and I can do that here."
