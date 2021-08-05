Last updated on .From the section Man City

Would you pick England team-mates Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling for Manchester City?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has just given himself a huge selection headache.

It's one any manager in the world would want, though, as Jack Grealish's £100m arrival from Aston Villa adds to the champions' embarrassment of attacking riches.

Just how do you fit Grealish into a side that already boasts Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez - to name but a few?

It's a question Guardiola will have to find a solution to - but here's your chance to show him how it is done.

