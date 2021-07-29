Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Joe Tomlinson was part of Southampton's academy and has previously played for Hungerford and Bognor Regis

Peterborough United have signed full-back Joe Tomlinson from Eastleigh on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old can play on the left or right of defence and scored 12 goals in the National League last season, including nine from the penalty spot.

Championship side Posh activated the release clause in Tomlinson's contract.

"I guess you could say I am a modern day defender in the sense that I enjoy the attacking side of it as well as the defensive side of it," he said. external-link

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson added: "I was made aware of him last season, we had eyes on him in the first pre-season game and we didn't need to see him again, it was done, the decision was made."

