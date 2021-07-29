Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Holly Morgan (right) with her sister Jade, Leicester's general manager, father Rohan, club chairman, and brother Jonathan, team manager

Leicester City captain Holly Morgan has retired from football to become a first-team coach with the club.

The centre-back, 28, joined the Foxes aged 11 and went on to make 293 senior appearances after her debut in 2009.

Leicester were in the fourth tier when Morgan came into the team but will play in the Women's Super League in 2021-22.

"I feel in myself that I've achieved what I wanted to, playing wise, and now I want to contribute to Leicester City in a different capacity," she said. external-link

"I think it was just the right time for me to now look at what else I'm passionate about, and that's coaching."

In her new role, Morgan will work alongside her brother Jonathan Morgan, who last week signed a new deal as Leicester manager.