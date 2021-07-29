Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

The length of Josh McEachran's MK Dons deal has not been disclosed

Midfielder Josh McEachran has signed a new deal with League One side MK Dons.

The 28-year-old joined the club in March, playing 14 times before his previous contract expired last month.

McEachran came through Chelsea's academy, with the majority of his 196 career league appearances coming during a spell at Brentford between 2015-2019.

"We all know how good he is from what he did last year - he is a fantastic footballer who was getting better every week," said Dons boss Russell Martin. external-link

It is likely McEachran will miss the start of the season as he has had coronavirus this summer and has only just started pre-season training.