Fran Kirby came off the bench in GB's 1-1 draw against Canada

Fran Kirby could be handed her first start of the Olympics when Team GB face Australia in the Olympic quarter-finals on Friday.

The Chelsea forward picked up a knock in training ahead of the group stage and missed the first two matches against Chile and Japan.

Kirby, 28, came off the bench in GB's 1-1 draw with Canada on Tuesday.

Manager Hege Riise said Kirby is now in contention to start against 'the Matildas'.

"Everyone is healthy and available. She (Kirby) played 15 minutes in the last game just to get her into the rhythm of playing," said Riise.

"We have discussed if she can go for 90 or less. That is a discussion going forward, whether she can start or be a finisher. She is cleared for more minutes now.

"We will not change too much of who we are. We will continue to work on our relationships and the quality we have in the team. We have great quality and great depth and we can change the game if needed."

Norwegian Riise is relishing the Olympic opportunity as she wasn't expecting to be leading a team, having only replaced Phil Neville when he joined Inter Miami in January.

"It's been a privilege, we have been working on the culture, who are we, how do we want to be seen, how do we want to perform?" she added. "All the players buy into that, they know what it will take for us to go all the way.

"I feel we have done a great job. Now it's the knockout stage and it's about how brave we are.

"I feel we are in a good spot right now, the players feel comfortable, they feel we are doing the right things. I'm excited for the game."

Sam Kerr plays her club football for Chelsea

Britain topped group E after defeating Chile and Japan before drawing against Canada.

Australia, captained by Kirby's Chelsea team-mate Sam Kerr, finished third in group G with just one win over New Zealand. They lost to Sweden and held defending champions USA to a goalless draw.

In Friday's other last-eight ties, Canada take on Brazil, Sweden face Japan and the USA tackle a Netherlands side who have the Golden Boot leader in their ranks in eight-goal Vivianne Miedema.

If GB overcome Australia they will face Sweden or Japan in the semi-finals on August 2.

That would also be their best showing in the tournament since London 2012, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Canada. GB did not submit a team for the 2016 Games in Rio.