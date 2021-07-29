Gabby George made her Everton debut at the age of 17

Everton defender Gabby George has signed a new three-year deal.

The 24-year-old made nine appearances last season after returning from anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

"I think the next three years are going to be vital in terms of the player that I want to become," she told the club website.

"I want to become one of the best defenders in the world. There's no point doing something if you're not going to do it to be the best you can."